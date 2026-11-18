𝗕𝗔𝗗 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗡𝗘: 𝗪𝗛𝗢’𝗦 𝗙𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗣𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗧?

On December 16, We The People Health & Wellness Center is helping bring filmmaker Mikki Willis’s documentary Bad Medicine to Sarasota, followed by an exclusive 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 conversation with Dr. William Makis!

Featuring Dr. William Makis, WTP’s Director of Education for Integrative Oncology, moderated by Susan Sweetin.

The film raises important questions about failures within our medical system.

Dr. Makis is challenging established approaches in the cancer world, and we’re bringing that conversation directly to YOU!

We’ll explore his personal journey, the professional battles he’s faced, emerging cancer research, and what he believes needs to change for patients and families.

𝗕𝗘𝗖𝗔𝗨𝗦𝗘 𝗜𝗧’𝗦 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗘𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛 𝗧𝗢 𝗘𝗫𝗣𝗢𝗦𝗘 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗕𝗟𝗘𝗠𝗦. 𝗪𝗘 𝗡𝗘𝗘𝗗 𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗞 𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗦𝗢𝗟𝗨𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦!

𝗬𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗛𝗘𝗟𝗣 𝗠𝗔𝗞𝗘 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗣𝗘𝗡!

And we want YOU to help shape the conversation!

After purchasing your ticket, email 𝗺𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽@𝘄𝘁𝗽𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲.𝗰𝗼𝗺 with your purchase confirmation and a question you’d like Dr. Makis to address.

Your questions will help guide our live discussion following the film!

𝗗𝗘𝗖𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥 𝟭𝟲, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲

Sarasota, Florida

Documentary screening + exclusive LIVE Q&A

𝗕𝗨𝗬 𝗬𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧:

https://badmedicinemovie.org/tickets/#urgent

https://badmedicine.ticketspice.com/sarasota-fl

At We The People, we believe healthcare should be about informed choices, meaningful conversations, and empowering people to take an active role in their wellness.

𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗙𝗜𝗟𝗠 𝗥𝗔𝗜𝗦𝗘𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗤𝗨𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦. 𝗧𝗢𝗚𝗘𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗥, 𝗪𝗘 𝗘𝗫𝗣𝗟𝗢𝗥𝗘 𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧’𝗦 𝗡𝗘𝗫𝗧.

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