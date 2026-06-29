BREAKING NEWS: Another fake “freedom fighter” doctor takes aim at terminally ill cancer patients who are using Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole.



He’s worried about cancer patients taking Ivermectin!!

Good Lord, these freedom movement frauds are falling like dominoes...



Listen, Syed... there are thousands of cancer patients who have been told “we have nothing left to offer you, go and make final arrangements”



in Canada they are given appointments for Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID or euthanasia)



or they are told they have to take chemo for the rest of their lives that is so toxic, so destructive to their body, they want to die.



And you’re worried that they might take Ivermectin to try and save their lives?

You can always tell a fraud by the way they talk and the arguments they make.



Vast majority of cancer patients I know, have been through the mainstream Oncology meat grinder of chemo, radiation, immunotherapy and almost all of them still work with their Oncologist.



There is a very small minority that refuses mainstream treatments and this very small group doesn’t do it because “Ivermectin = miracle cure”, you absolute moron.



They were going to avoid mainstream treatments even if Ivermectin didn’t exist. Ivermectin had no input on their decision. This group is also exceedingly small.



Your entire argument is a fraud, a fake strawman fallacy that has no basis in reality.



Virtually no one approaches Ivermectin thinking they will only take Ivermectin and be cured, that is a fictional narrative invented by Big Pharma and you claiming

“I have been approached by countless patients convinced they only need to take these two drugs” is a preposterous fabrication



Do you need social media engagement that badly?



Dr.Syed Haider... you should be ashamed of yourself.



I hope there isn’t a single cancer patient coming to you for your useless “help”.

Another day, another “Freedom Fighter” fraud exposed…

Notice how Dr.Syed Haider is responding to a post from 10 months ago by Midwestern Doctor who was attacking me at the time, for posting Ivermectin Cancer success stories on substack and X.

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