Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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Leon's avatar
Leon
13h

I hope those who denounced the use of ivermectin, fenbendazole, and mebendazole will never use these medicines under any circumstance.

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NB's avatar
NB
13hEdited

go here: https://rumble.com/search/all?q=second%20opinion%20laetrile check out the film on Laetrile. Works best as a complimentary therapy but SOME people SWEAR the Laetrile injections themselves cured them completely. You can get Laetrile injections in Mexico but you can also eat bitter apricot kernels. www.apricotpower.com Chris Cured Cancer is on the bitter apricot bandwagon as well and so is G Edward Griffin. "World Without Cancer: https://rumble.com/v6ugh23-sun-june-8-9a-cdt10a-edt-documentary-feature-world-without-cancer-g.-edward.html

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