Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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BREAKING NEWS: Another COVID-19 Vaccinated doctor dies in her sleep at age 57 (Moffitt Cancer Center)

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William Makis

BREAKING NEWS: Another COVID-19 Vaccinated doctor dies in her sleep at age 57 (Moffitt Cancer Center)

This is going to keep happening as long as authorities keep ignoring it.

Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines damage the heart in up to 1 in 30 people per jab (2022 Mansanguan)

Most people don’t know their heart is a ticking time bomb 😮

Study #1 - Thailand study (2022, Mansanguan) 202 boys ages 13-18, from two different schools, 7 of them developed subclinical myo/pericarditis after 2nd Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA dose. That’s 1 in 30 per Pfizer dose.

Study #2 - Swiss Study (2023, Muller) - 777 healthcare workers had Moderna COVID-19 mRNA booster shot, 22 had evidence of myocardial injury (22/777 = 1 in 35 per Moderna dose)


Cardiac MRI may help

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