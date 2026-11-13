BREAKING NEWS: Another COVID-19 Vaccinated doctor dies in her sleep at age 57 (Moffitt Cancer Center)
This is going to keep happening as long as authorities keep ignoring it.
Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines damage the heart in up to 1 in 30 people per jab (2022 Mansanguan)
Most people don’t know their heart is a ticking time bomb 😮
Study #1 - Thailand study (2022, Mansanguan) 202 boys ages 13-18, from two different schools, 7 of them developed subclinical myo/pericarditis after 2nd Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA dose. That’s 1 in 30 per Pfizer dose.
Study #2 - Swiss Study (2023, Muller) - 777 healthcare workers had Moderna COVID-19 mRNA booster shot, 22 had evidence of myocardial injury (22/777 = 1 in 35 per Moderna dose)
Cardiac MRI may help
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BREAKING NEWS: Another COVID-19 Vaccinated doctor dies in her sleep at age 57 (Moffitt Cancer Center)
BREAKING NEWS: Another COVID-19 Vaccinated doctor dies in her sleep at age 57 (Moffitt Cancer Center)
15 minutes with Makis Medicine
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
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