Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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BREAKING NEWS: Alberta’s beloved Premier Danielle Smith announces EXPANSION of the COVID-19 Vaccine program in Alberta

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William Makis

I’m sorry Alberta, I tried to warn you.

I really did.

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