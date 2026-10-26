I’m sorry Alberta, I tried to warn you.
I really did.
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BREAKING NEWS: Alberta’s beloved Premier Danielle Smith announces EXPANSION of the COVID-19 Vaccine program in Alberta
I’m sorry Alberta, I tried to warn you.
15 minutes with Makis Medicine
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
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