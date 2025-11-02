Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s bureaucrats and lawyers are violently attacking dozens of terminally ill Saudi Arabia cancer patients with the intent to inflict bodily harm.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is working closely with Scott McLeod, Head of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta, to viciously attack thousands of terminally ill cancer patients, including dozens of Saudi cancer patients, for exercising their “Right to Try” repurposed drugs like Ivermectin.

Imagine if any of the Saudi leaders like @KingSalman or @M_Naif_Alsaud knew that Alberta Premier Danielle Smith was working with Alberta’s top Pedophile leader (Scott McLeod, famous for reinstating medical licenses of several child rapists) to intentionally harm (and possibly kill) dozens of terminally ill Saudi cancer patients, there would be an uproar in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia should sever ALL relationships with Alberta Immediately.

I have thousands of documents of Premier Danielle Smith’s corrupt bureaucrats viciously attacking Saudi Arabia citizens who are suffering from Stage 4 Cancer, who have come to me for help.

Their intent is to harm as many cancer patients as they can.

I am happy to meet with any leader from Saudi Arabia and deliver those legal documents personally. I will have my legal counsel @ValourLegal prepare them.

Maybe the Leadership of Saudi Arabia and @KSAmofaEN will take action where Alberta Police and Alberta RCMP haven’t.

