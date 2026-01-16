COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
T and J's avatar
T and J
33m

Smith has been a major disappointment.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Tracey Holekamp's avatar
Tracey Holekamp
17m

This is a world wide problem. After working myself for 20 years for a Child Sex Trafficking Rescue group in the US I can tell you that pedophiles ALWAYS hide in plain sight! They always are in positions of authority (religious leaders, teachers, professors, camp counselors, politicians, elites, CEOs, etc)

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William Makis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture