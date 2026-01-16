Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's UCP government openly and publicly supports PEDOPHILIA, child sexual abuse and child pornography.





In June 2024 at the "Injection of Truth" Event, I exposed the fact that in 2021, College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta leader Scott McLeod reinstated the medical licenses of two child rapist doctors (Dr.Fred Janke, Dr.Ghassan Al-Naami), while attacking medical licenses of honest hardworking doctors like Dr.Roger Hodkinson, Dr.Daniel Nagase, Dr.Gary Davidson, Dr.Eric Payne, Dr.Michal Princ and myself.



A few days later, I was publicly attacked by Danielle Smith's Minister of Health Adriana Lagrange who defended these child rapists publicly, calling them "hardworking doctors" and that how dare I insult them. One of them is now in prison (Al-Naami), serving an 18 month prison sentence for distributing child pornography videos of a 6 year old girl being raped by an adult.



On August 15, 2025, Danielle Smith's team conspired with the same Pedophile Leader Scott McLeod, to attack over 7000 Cancer patients including 100 children with cancer, by committing fraud in Court. They tried to rig a Court Hearing and viciously attacked Cancer patients for exercising their "Right to Try" repurposed drugs like Ivermectin.



A few weeks later, Pedophile Leader Scott McLeod, who had protected these child rapist doctors since 2021, resigned in disgrace and scandal.



However, Premier Danielle Smith continues to work with this Alberta Pedophile mafia to attack cancer patients as we were in Court as recently as 2 days ago.





I will expose publicly what happened in that Courtroom very soon!



I'm tired of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith constantly lying to Albertans.



Premier Danielle Smith works very closely with people who are involved in Pedophilia and child sexual abuse, they are some of her closest ASSOCIATES.

I will break the story of what we witnessed in Court on January 14, tomorrow. Stay tuned!

