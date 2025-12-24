In 2025, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith viciously attacked over 100 children with cancer, including their families, with the intent to hurt as many of these dying children as possible. My lawyer has documented this extensively.



Premier Smith's lawyers (Mylene Tiessen, Mark Jackson) committed fraud in Court on August 15 (and many other occasions in 2025) which led to resignation of her close friend and head of Alberta's Medical board Scott McLeod and an RCMP Police Investigation into Scott McLeod's and CPSA's illegal activities, including sabotaging Cancer Programs and going after 6000 Cancer patients who are only exercising their "Right to Try" Ivermectin and other repurposed drugs.

In broad daylight and in front of dozens of members of the public, Premier Smith’s lawyer Mylene Tiessen and bureaucrat Scott McLeod attempted to rig a Court Hearing and obtain a fraudulent Injunction, trying to block me from helping these children with cancer, along with 6000 adults with Cancer.

Justice Yamauchi panicked and exposed the fact that this Court Hearing was being rigged. RCMP Police are now investigating all parties involved.



For the past 4 months, Premier Smith ordered her staff to lie to the parents of these children with cancer, who have been calling the Premier’s Office to find out why she has been attacking them so viciously and why she is trying to hurt their children who are suffering from cancer and often have no other options left.



Premier Smith and her staff lying to parents of children with cancer is one of the most evil, deplorable things I have seen in the past 5 years.



In 2026, I truly believe we will bring about the resignation of Premier Danielle Smith, a full criminal investigation and arrests of Premier Smith’s staff and members of her inner circle (Marshall Smith, @FreeAlbertaRob, UCP President Rob Smith, Adriana Lagrange and others) who have been responsible for one of the most heinous crimes in Alberta’s history.



Crimes against children with cancer.

Not on my watch.

Give a gift subscription

Share