Things move fast in the world of corrupt politics.

On August 15, 2025, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s team showed up to Court demanding the first step in the criminalization of Ivermectin. They thought they had a slam dunk, but it spiraled out of control very quickly.

Danielle Smith is currently working very closely with these highly questionable individuals to viciously attack terminally ill Cancer patients who are engaging in a “right to try” with Ivermectin:

SCOTT MCLEOD - Trudeau/NDP bureaucrat appointed in 2017 to control medical licenses of 11,000 Alberta doctors. Head of College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta. Famous for: attacking Ivermectin in 2021 for COVID-19 firing all his College of Physicians employees who wouldn’t take the jab persecuting Alberta’s best doctors who stood up for medical ethics and damaging their medical licenses and medical careers (Dr.Roger Hodkinson, Dr.Daniel Nagase, Dr.Gary Davidson, Dr.Eric Payne, Dr.Dennis Modry, Dr.Gregory Chan, Dr.Michal Princ, Dr.Tania Nordli, etc) Restoring medical licenses of two child rapists in 2021 who either created or distributed child pornography videos of 5 & 6 year old children being raped and who had already been arrested by RCMP when he restored them. Sabotaging Cancer Trials - Conspiring with AHS to murder over 2500 Cancer patients at Cross Cancer Institute during 2016-2025 by sabotaging North America’s Largest Neuroendocrine Cancer Clinical Trial and Dr.William Makis’ entire Medical Practice JUSTICE YAMAUCHI - disgraced Judge accused of misconduct in a case where he let go a child sex abuser who sexually abused his own daughter (I’m not making this up, click the link and read for yourself). They brought this Judge all the way from Calgary and the College showed up to Court with a pre-written Decision before the Court Hearing Started. Rigged doesn’t even begin to describe this.

How is Danielle Smith’s PEDO-MAFIA working to Criminalize Ivermectin? This confused many comatose Albertans.

Jun.24, 2025 - The College of Physicians issued a News Release indicating that giving advice about Ivermectin to Cancer Patients is “dangerous” and can lead to “incorrect treatments” “and serious physical and/or financial harm to patients” (the College had no evidence of harm when they posted this) Jul.22, 2025 - The College of Physicians filed an Application, asking Court for an Injunction to halt all advice given to Cancer patients about Ivermectin in Alberta. This affects thousands of Cancer patients across Canada and even around the world and was a DIRECT ATTACK on Stage 4 Cancer patients. Aug.15, 2025 - The College of Physicians showed up to Court and Committed fraud in Court: College claimed Ivermectin “could harm” Cancer patients but brought no evidence and not a single document of patient harm College brought to Court several fully redacted complaints which consisted of several unnamed and jabbed doctors and nurses complaining about the use of Ivermectin with no evidence of patient harm, only that they didn’t like Ivermectin or thought it had no use in cancer. College invented false accusations that I was “practicing medicine without a license” which had never happened (I don’t diagnose or prescribe and haven’t since the College took my license hostage for refusing a $400,000 AHS bribe to cover up the sabotage of our Clinical Trial by AHS) College demanded a “permanent injunction” preventing me from giving any advice to cancer patients about Ivermectin. College legally overstepped its jurisdiction which is clearly defined by Provincial Law, in effect allowing them to come after ANYONE who is helping people with Ivermectin. Aug.15, 2025 - Justice Yamauchi granted the College a “temporary injunction” demanding that I stop helping cancer patients with Ivermectin on the basis of “potential future public harm” with no evidence of any such harm ever occurring and while violating Alberta Rules of Court and Procedural Fairness. The Goal of this was to set a LEGAL PRECEDENT where the College of Physicians could come after anyone helping patients with Ivermectin or using Ivermectin themselves. Aug.25, 2025 - We filed in Court of Appeal to halt the “temporary injunction” and overturn it on the basis of violation of Alberta Rules of Court Aug.25, 2025 - My Legal Counsel issued a “Cease and Desist Letter” to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith after we received confirmation from at least three sources that Premier Smith’s Office was engaging in defamation and LYING to the public about all of the above, confirming her direct involvement.

I believe that Premier Danielle Smith’s govt and her Pedo-Mafia team led by Scott McLeod are planning an “Ivermectin False Flag” to finalize the criminalization of Ivermectin in Alberta.

I’ve seen them do this before and I see all the signs again now.

Right now, both Danielle Smith’s govt and Scott McLeod look like complete fools for attacking and potentially harming thousands of Cancer patients and for going after Ivermectin which is one of the safest drugs we have.

It is highly probable someone on their team will PAY a cancer patient (or a family member) to make a false claim of taking Ivermectin and then being “harmed” by it. It might be something as simple as elevated liver function tests, which is extremely rare, temporary and harmless.

In fact, they may take a vulnerable advanced stage cancer patient, have AHS arrange to kill the patient, and then blame Ivermectin for the death.

They will then point back to their own public statements about “future harm” and say to the Alberta public: “see, we told you it was dangerous”. It will then “justify” all their illegal and abusive actions so far.

This will let Danielle Smith, Scott McLeod and Justice Yamauchi off the hook for their combined efforts to attack terminally ill cancer patients on behalf of Big Pharma, and will allow them to finalize the criminalization of Ivermectin but this time, with the full support of the public.

Remember, Danielle Smith’s government has already helped AHS and the College of Physicians cover up the attempted murder of over 2500 Cancer patients at Cross Cancer Institute by persecuting me for the past 3 years and extorting over $200,000 from me and my family. I covered that crime extensively in previous Substacks.

Aug, 29, 2025 - DIGITAL ID Announced: “Alberta Wallet”

My Take…

Albertans are being attacked by the Globalists with advanced psy-ops.

They are being given the “push and pull”, “good cop, bad cop” repeatedly, to the point that most Albertans have suffered a complete mental block or mental breakdown.

Look at how it works:

Danielle Smith lowers bar for Alberta Independence (good), then announces she wants to flood Alberta with 5 million immigrants and double its population (bad). Danielle Smith announces boys must get out of girls sports (good), then her govt appoints Alberta Police Chief Satpal Singh Parhar and announces Alberta will be importing thousands of police officers from corruption-rampant countries like Nigeria and Ghana to police Albertans (bad). Danielle Smith announces her govt will get child sex grooming books out of Edmonton schools (good), then announces a Digital ID for all Albertans (bad).

This constant push and pull has confused 4 million Albertans and has paralyzed their minds.

Where Albertans are vulnerable, is they are slightly more awake than the “Elbows up” Ontario cretins, but they are pinning all of their hopes on Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who is deliberately slow walking Alberta into a globalist prison nightmare, whether it’s 5 million new immigrants, thousands of Police Officers from Nigeria and Ghana or a brand new Digital ID.

It’s sad because Alberta was the last line of defense against the communist takeover of Canada.

I knew a lot of Freedom groups and Freedom fighters in Alberta.

The groups are paralyzed with fear and in-fighting and freedom fighters are silent.

Not one of them came to help our Cancer patients (other than my legal counsel Christine Christensen and NCI lawyer Shawn Buckley).

I believe that Alberta is already lost.

I am the Canary in the coal mine.

If there is no future for me in Alberta, there is no future for any of you, either.

