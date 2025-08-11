BREAKING NEWS: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's government is in a PANIC! They got caught trying to criminalize IVERMECTIN in Alberta and face International outrage
Aug 11, 2025
BREAKING NEWS: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's government is in a PANIC!
They've been caught in their efforts to criminalize IVERMECTIN and they didn't expect such strong International outrage!
Flood Premier Smith's Office with phone calls on monday! Call 780-427-2251.
