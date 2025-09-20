BREAKING NEWS: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's co-conspirator in her WAR on terminally ill cancer patients and WAR on Ivermectin is RESIGNING after we caught him committing FRAUD in Court!!

Key Alberta Pedophile Leader, Scott McLeod, Head of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta, showed up to Court on August 15, 2025 to DENY Stage 4 Cancer patients their "right to try" Ivermectin and Fenbendazole...

He committed fraud by lying under oath and showing up to Court with a pre-written Court Decision before the Court Hearing began. We have proof.

He has just RESIGNED! (announced his "retirement")

Scott McLeod is famous for his 2021 reinstatements of two child rapists who were arrested by RCMP for child pornography crimes and distributing videos of children 5 and 6 years old being raped by adults.

Danielle Smith conspired with this top Alberta Pedophile Leader to attack terminally ill cancer patients who were exercising their "Right to Try" by using Ivermectin.

Danielle Smith also conspired with him to criminalize Ivermectin.

This was by far the biggest scandal in Danielle Smith's political career.

While the damage to Danielle Smith's political career is likely permanent, this bureaucrat criminal is going to ride off into the sunset.

Scott McLeod must be arrested immediately @RCMPAlberta, and we are collecting evidence of harm he has done to cancer patients, with sworn affidavits being collected by my Legal Counsel.

Danielle Smith needs to come out publicly and explain her association with this corrupt bureaucrat!

