BREAKING NEWS: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's government continues to create hundreds of FRAUDULENT emails, Facebook accounts, Telegram, WhatsApp and websites using my name, to defraud cancer patients.

They rely on the lack of policing in Alberta as they continue to commit fraud, and steal cancer patient funds and medical data on behalf of Alberta Health Services, to ensure cancer patients only use AHS Cancer services funded by Big Pharma.

This is the same Pedo-Mafia that works with Danielle Smith’s subordinates at the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta.

We will launch our new domain and email tomorrow.

Please, never send money to these government con artists.

Don't engage them, don't have discussions with them

These people are thoroughly evil.

Now they're rolling out a Digital ID that no one wants, as Alberta is being slowly dismantled by the globalists that the Alberta govt of Danielle Smith works for.

