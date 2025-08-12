BREAKING NEWS: Alberta Courts have ruled that Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's govt stole an excess $45,000 from my Stripe account and these funds must be returned to me by the Court!!

My family is being threatened and extorted by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's team and her AHS and CPSA criminal co-conspirators, in their efforts to shut down my Ivermectin Cancer Clinic.

From February 2025 to May 2025, Danielle Smith's team and her AHS and CPSA thugs debanked me via Stripe, froze my Stripe account and eventually stole $142,814 from it.

(RBC Bank would use this as a precedent to debank Canadian Trucker Freedom Convoy lawyer Eva Chipiuk @echipiuk )

This $142,814 heist from my Stripe account followed two extortion payments we paid to Danielle Smith's AHS lawyers:

Mar.5, 2025: $10,000 extortion payment paid to Danielle Smith and AHS

Mar.12, 2025: $45,792 extortion payment paid to Danielle Smith and AHS

May.8, 2025: $142,814 stolen from my Stripe by Danielle Smith, AHS and CPSA

Total: $19…