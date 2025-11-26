COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan Henry Buckley's avatar
Alan Henry Buckley
13m

And she is still a doctor?...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Roberto Lopez's avatar
Roberto Lopez
9m

You should see this:

Dr.Makis:

https://rumble.com/v725wx4-the-secret-ai-plan-to-enslave-humanity-and-why-it-will-fail-w-todd-callende.html?e9s=src_v1_eh_cs

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 William Makis
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture