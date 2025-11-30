COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deborah Davis's avatar
Deborah Davis
2h

God bless this little boy and Dr Makis and family! I pray God removes the evil that’s blocking this cancer cure and multitudes can be healed! 🙏🏽

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susan Wooten's avatar
Susan Wooten
2h

Could this young boy possibly change the hearts of these vile people. I hope so. We stand by this boys courage to help others. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 William Makis
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture