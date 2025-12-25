As an Edmonton man, I must say something.



My family has been victimized by a multi-million dollar legal warfare campaign using Alberta taxpayer healthcare dollars which were stolen from ERs, stolen from Cancer patient care, stolen from Albertans, to pay for corrupt AHS lawyers to attack us.



Alberta Premier Danielle Smith @ABDanielleSmith effectively killed this 44 year old Edmonton man by allowing healthcare dollars to be wasted and stolen persecuting people like myself, my wife, my small children.

Trying to ruin our lives for the past 3 years. And for what? For what, Danielle?



So that Albertans like this 44 year old Edmonton man can die on the dirty floors of Alberta hospitals, clutching his chest in pain for 8 hours, with no one to help him?



Is this why you ran for Premier, you heartless, cruel career politician?



Albertans, this cannot stand.

You cannot allow Albertans to be killed like this while healthcare money is stolen and used for illicit and evil purposes by AHS and CPSA bureaucrats, like going after my family, just because I am helping cancer patients and exposed AHS corruption many years ago.



In 2026, Albertans must rise up and do something about this.

For God’s sake Albertans, wake the hell up!

