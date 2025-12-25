COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deb's avatar
Deb
6h

Utterly atrocious. Alas, our leaders are facilitating the demonic, anti-human depopulation agenda against us, and you, Dr Makis, are an obstacle, hence your persecution. If you ever (understandably) doubt whether it is worth the cost to your family, I would say this: what you are doing is truly noble and heroic, and will be remembered, honored and rewarded not only in this world, but the next. Godspeed, sir!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
EDWARD F FOGARTY, MD's avatar
EDWARD F FOGARTY, MD
6h

Sending into North Dakota - we are with you Doc Makis!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 William Makis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture