Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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Gerald's avatar
Gerald
6h

So sad Someone that wants to help everybody suddenly passes away did so much good in this world she did not deserve this. God bless her and her family.🙏🙏🙏💚

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Steve's avatar
Steve
6h

The ONLY thing ‘sad’ is that people, like this doctor, would rather die than accept they were wrong about the bioweapons they believed in.

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