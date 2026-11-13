BREAKING NEWS: 57 year old Dr.Jennifer Cox Taylor who was "Physician of the Year" at Moffitt Cancer Center
died suddenly in her sleep at her home in Tampa, Florida on Oct.27, 2026.
This is the adult equivalent of SIDS, it has been called "SADS" Sudden Adult Death Syndrome and is seen almost exclusively in the COVID-19 Vaccinated since 2021.
This brings me back to 2023-2024 when we were seeing these "sudden deaths in sleep" several times a day, in people who just had their COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine booster shot.
The mystery of these "sudden deaths" could have been solved in 2021, if pathologists conducted proper autopsies with cardiac tissue staining for the spike protein.
BREAKING NEWS: 57 year old Dr.Jennifer Cox Taylor who was "Physician of the Year" at Moffitt Cancer Center, died suddenly in her sleep at her home in Tampa, Florida on Oct.27, 2026.
BREAKING NEWS: 57 year old Dr.Jennifer Cox Taylor who was "Physician of the Year" at Moffitt Cancer Center
So sad Someone that wants to help everybody suddenly passes away did so much good in this world she did not deserve this. God bless her and her family.🙏🙏🙏💚
The ONLY thing ‘sad’ is that people, like this doctor, would rather die than accept they were wrong about the bioweapons they believed in.