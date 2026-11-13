BREAKING NEWS: 57 year old Dr.Jennifer Cox Taylor who was "Physician of the Year" at Moffitt Cancer Center



died suddenly in her sleep at her home in Tampa, Florida on Oct.27, 2026.



This is the adult equivalent of SIDS, it has been called "SADS" Sudden Adult Death Syndrome and is seen almost exclusively in the COVID-19 Vaccinated since 2021.



This brings me back to 2023-2024 when we were seeing these "sudden deaths in sleep" several times a day, in people who just had their COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine booster shot.



The mystery of these "sudden deaths" could have been solved in 2021, if pathologists conducted proper autopsies with cardiac tissue staining for the spike protein.

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