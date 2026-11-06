BREAKING NEWS: 50 year old Canadian fertility doctor Dr.Jill Griffiths died suddenly on Nov.5, 2026



She took COVID-19 Vaccines to keep her job



Her Kelowna, BC Clinic “Olive Fertility Centre” pushed COVID-19 Vaccines on pregnant women: “safe for pregnant women“



I broke the story of jabbed Canadian doctors dropping dead in 2022 and kept track of hundreds of these “sudden deaths”.



I stopped because no one in the Canadian medical community listened or cared and the abuse I got in return was simply not worth it.



These deaths may be sudden but they’re certainly not “unexpected” and they’ll keep happening.



Canadian doctor deaths rose by 53% in the first year after the jabs rolled out in 2021.



I gave my data to the National Citizen’s Inquiry after we downloaded records from @CMA_Docs, which buried these deaths of their own members because they had a huge Pfizer ad contract.

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