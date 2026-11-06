BREAKING NEWS: 50 year old Canadian fertility doctor Dr.Jill Griffiths died suddenly on Nov.5, 2026
She took COVID-19 Vaccines to keep her job
Her Kelowna, BC Clinic “Olive Fertility Centre” pushed COVID-19 Vaccines on pregnant women: “safe for pregnant women“
I broke the story of jabbed Canadian doctors dropping dead in 2022 and kept track of hundreds of these “sudden deaths”.
I stopped because no one in the Canadian medical community listened or cared and the abuse I got in return was simply not worth it.
These deaths may be sudden but they’re certainly not “unexpected” and they’ll keep happening.
Canadian doctor deaths rose by 53% in the first year after the jabs rolled out in 2021.
I gave my data to the National Citizen’s Inquiry after we downloaded records from @CMA_Docs, which buried these deaths of their own members because they had a huge Pfizer ad contract.
BREAKING NEWS: 50 year old Canadian fertility doctor Dr.Jill Griffiths died suddenly on Nov.5, 2026
BREAKING NEWS: 50 year old Canadian fertility doctor Dr.Jill Griffiths died suddenly on Nov.5, 2026
So sad to hear! So sorry for her family and patients! There are millions that died from the C-jabs and it seems the public is totally blind to that fact. You’d think a few journalists would bring these facts to the attention of all!!!! Time to talk about it……
Bonnie Henry et al have plenty of BLOOD ON THEIR HANDS. Killing and poisoning pregnant women and babies is just cause for capital punishment. EXTORTION is the right word for "job or jab"... and it is a criminal offense. My sympathy and prayers for the family and friends of Dr. Jill Griffiths. No doubt she thought she was doing right by accepting the poison jabs.