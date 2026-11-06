Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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AMV's avatar
AMV
4h

So sad to hear! So sorry for her family and patients! There are millions that died from the C-jabs and it seems the public is totally blind to that fact. You’d think a few journalists would bring these facts to the attention of all!!!! Time to talk about it……

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David Kukkee's avatar
David Kukkee
4h

Bonnie Henry et al have plenty of BLOOD ON THEIR HANDS. Killing and poisoning pregnant women and babies is just cause for capital punishment. EXTORTION is the right word for "job or jab"... and it is a criminal offense. My sympathy and prayers for the family and friends of Dr. Jill Griffiths. No doubt she thought she was doing right by accepting the poison jabs.

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