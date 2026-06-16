BREAKING NEWS: 11 mRNA vaccinated Nurses working on the same maternity ward at a Massachusetts Hospital developed Brain Tumors. Harvard investigation concludes "nothing to see here"...
BREAKING NEWS: 11 mRNA vaccinated Nurses working on the same maternity ward at a Massachusetts Hospital developed Brain Tumors.
A Harvard led Investigation just concluded their work environment was “safe”! Well that’s a relief...
“We don’t know what caused the brain tumors but it’s definitely not the experimental injections we forced all of them to take in 2021”
It’s 2026 and we still have to pretend...
“We don’t know what caused the brain tumors.” Really??!!!!!
Someone needs to push for a thorough examination of the tumors. I’ll bet $1000 you’ll find spike protein all through it.
We know spike crosses the blood brain barrier.
How do they sleep at night?
They will never formally acknowledge any association or causation of illnesses to the shots.