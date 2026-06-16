BREAKING NEWS: 11 mRNA vaccinated Nurses working on the same maternity ward at a Massachusetts Hospital developed Brain Tumors.



A Harvard led Investigation just concluded their work environment was “safe”! Well that’s a relief...



“We don’t know what caused the brain tumors but it’s definitely not the experimental injections we forced all of them to take in 2021”



It’s 2026 and we still have to pretend...

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