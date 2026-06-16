Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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Mrs. Shanon E Thatcher, MPH's avatar
Mrs. Shanon E Thatcher, MPH
1h

“We don’t know what caused the brain tumors.” Really??!!!!!

Someone needs to push for a thorough examination of the tumors. I’ll bet $1000 you’ll find spike protein all through it.

We know spike crosses the blood brain barrier.

How do they sleep at night?

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MBP's avatar
MBP
1h

They will never formally acknowledge any association or causation of illnesses to the shots.

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