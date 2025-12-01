BLACK FRIDAY SALE on FENBENDAZOLE (BP LIFE) and IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE (All Family Pharmacy, Florida) and CBD OIL (Oley Health)William MakisDec 01, 202516105ShareLINKS:FENBENDAZOLE (BP LIFE)(CODE: MAKIS15)IVERMECTIN (All Family Pharmacy)(CODE: MAKIS25)MEBENDAZOLE (All Family Pharmacy)(CODE: MAKIS25)CBD OIL (Oley Health & Wellness)SubscribeGive a gift subscriptionShare16105Share
These prices seem really high. Texas is legalizing ivermectin over the counter next month and I bet you'll be able to buy 20 mg pills for less than a dollar
Doctor I know this sounds funny but are they tested in a lab? And if so for what. It’s not you I don’t trust.😊