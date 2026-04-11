COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

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Horst Baer's avatar
Horst Baer
12m

Both of these **entities** are callous and insidious, repulsive and repugnant, their ***reward*** will be dictated by God's grace.!!

Drs Makis and Ladapo are our pillars to build on, beautiful.!!

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Holly Upton's avatar
Holly Upton
8m

Doctor Im sorry you have to go through this doing good things. Like you stated above you gained more followers. We all know your treatments are working. And we all know that your continuing showing your a threat to Mr big farmer by the shit they keep pulling and it also keeps us more aware they are not good doers. If they were intelligent they would leave you alone and not give you any more spotlight.

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