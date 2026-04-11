McKernan was appalled how I handled Scott Adams complaints about “my service”?

Anyone who followed the story knows exactly what happened.

Scott Adams came to me for help in Oct.2024, he tried Ivermectin and Fenbendazole for a month, his doctors told him it would never work, he quit after a month and I never heard from him again. He also refused a ZOOM session, the only Cancer patient who ever acted that way.

Scott Adams stayed silent from Oct.2024 to May 2025, when Biden announced he had prostate Cancer. Scott Adams used this opportunity to launch himself into the spotlight and attacked me for helping him and attacked Ivermectin also.

From this point on, Scott Adams was on a mission to attack me and my family for reasons he never clearly explained.

Scott Adam’s love for Ivermectin goes back years, by the way…

We all know what happened next:

Scott Adams put his life into the hands of mainstream Oncologists at Kaiser Permanente in California who ultimately murdered him… slowly.

In early November 2025, Scott Adams told the world Kaiser Permanente Oncologists were withholding his treatments and begged President Trump for help. Kaiser then gave Scott Adams PLUVICTO.

Scott Adams also had 2 ANKTIVA infusions by billionaire Dr.Patrick Soon-Shiong in Nov.2025. The same Dr.Patrick who partnered with Peter Hotez to distribute millions of COVID-19 Vaccines in third world countries.

So Scott Adams took ANKTIVA and PLUVICTO infusions from a guy who sells COVID-19 Vaccines (ANKTIVA) and Kaiser Permanente who mandated COVID-19 Vaccines (PLUVICTO), became paralyzed within weeks and died shortly after.

And Kevin McKernan is “appalled” at me? At me? For trying to help Scott Adams back in October 2024??

Honestly, are these people stupid or insane?’

Which one are you, Kevin McKernan? Are you stupid, or are you insane?

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“His meteoric rise in followers for voicing the same topics we all get banned for suggest he’s being allowed to gain a following so they can detonate him later and take down all medical freedom experts that associated with him.”

Yes, Big Pharma and Big Tech have built me up from 10,000 X followers to 650,000 followers. And one day they will “detonate” me to take others down with me.

So at this point I have to question Kevin McKernan’s mental health, because this is the reasoning of someone who is severely mentally ill.

I love me some good conspiracy theories but this is loonieville.

But I’m also curious - who is going to get “taken down” with me???

Give me one name at least, Kevin. For this grand conspiracy to work, someone must get taken down - so do you have one name at least?

And if that’s the plan, aren’t you taking the extremely dangerous route of “premature detonation”? Aren’t you afraid Big Pharma will punish you for “not following the plan”?

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“I stopped engaging with Makis when I witnessed him push patients toward CBD providers I’ve never heard of nor had any legitimate lab testing (current CofAs) of the CBD oil he was endorsing for immunocompromised patients. I have personal experience with cancer and Cannabinoid sourcing for my Father.”



”He actively redirected people from providers that earned a 20 year reputation in the field servicing pediatric epilepsy cases to this sprout up company singing his praises.”



”That’s when I realized he was over his skis on CBD but cloaked his QA/QC recklessness in the desperation of his alleged patients. Any critique is met with accusations of the critic being part of the anti-Makis shadowy cabal. Pure cult behavior.”

This is complete bullshit. As everyone knows, CBD Oil in Canada is available on every street corner. I’m shocked anyone even asks me where to get it.

It’s a little different in the United States.

I was impressed with 2 providers: OLEY and Lee Whitley and Rick Simpson Oil as well. All of them have tons of testimonials from users.

Any claim about “redirecting people from 20 year CBD providers” is complete bullshit - I have NEVER redirected anyone when it came to CBD Oil and I would challenge Kevin McKernan to produce a single individual I “redirected”.

I don’t even know who a 20 year CBD Provider is. Who is he talking about???

What I don’t understand is: