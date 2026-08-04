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A Word to the Unvaccinated - "They did what others could not"
A Word to the Unvaccinated - “They did what others could not”
15 minutes with Makis Medicine
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
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